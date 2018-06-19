Intriguing draft prospects for the Phoenix Fuel Masters

Yesterday’s trade was quite unexpected, to say the least.

But with the management looking for long term answers, expect them to be very meticulous in the upcoming draft – especially with two first rounders at their disposal.

Today we looked at some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft that could fit well with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

CJ Perez

Perhaps the most salivating choice for the Phoenix brass, the do-it-all guard is the best prospect for the team. So far, it has been a great year for the explosive standout from Lyceum as he won MVP honors both in the NCAA level and in the PBA D-League. He is a proven winner and his versatility on both ends would definitely be an ideal fit for their high-octane attack.

Jason Brickman

Familiarity with Matthew Wright would be the key if ever the Fuel Masters would decide to pick Jason Brickman as they’ve played together in the ABL for the Westport Malaysia Dragons in 2016. Through his heady playmaking and leadership, the 2016 ABL Finals MVP towed Malaysia to a championship as a heritage import. His steady presence would surely bolster Phoenix’s backcourt.

Lawrence Domingo

Adding a defensive dynamo like Domingo would catapult Phoenix into one of the league’s top defenses for years to come. Given that coach Louie Alas’ schemes include a lot of pressure and switching, opposing ball handlers would definitely think twice when being guarded by the Fil-Am. On offense, he can go coast-to-coast from time to time with his ball handling and could finish well over the trees inside.

Abu Tratter

La Salle fans would surely love to see a reunion between Abu Tratter and Jason Perkins in the pros and it may come true come the 2018 PBA Draft. The duo could form a bruising frontcourt, making life miserable for their counterparts. Tratter’s mobility and athleticism for a big man are facets that could be used for the team’s advantage.

Robert Bollick

Bollick’s draft stock couldn’t be any higher as compared in previous years, thanks in large part to his constant improvement. Initially known as a lock down defender, the former Red Lion has also shown the capability to facilitate and consistently knock down outside shots. With the void left by the Jeff Chan trade, adding a shooter would surely help Phoenix’s cause in their youth movement.

—–

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.