Playing Jeff Chan is like having James Yap’s skill, says Cone

Any team struggling to find their range from downtown will be bound to have a lot of troubles on offense.

This is especially true for Ginebra. The team is shooting just 30 percent on threes (seventh) in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup and is in the bottom half of shooting (42 percent as a team, ninth) and scoring (95.0 points per game, 11th).

But after pulling the trade to land Jeff Chan from Phoenix in exchange of their own first round pick, it looks like they could finally cure their woes on offense.

In a text message to FOX Sports Philippines, head coach Tim Cone said that sending away a pick is a necessary sacrifice to solve their current problems.

“It’s always tough to give up a part of your future through 1st round picks, especially for veteran players, but Jeff obviously fills a big hole for us. His ability to spread the floor for Greg (Slaughter) and Japeth (Aguilar) could spell the difference,” he explained.

The PBA’s winningiest coach could even see shades of his former ward James Yap in Chan.

“James Yap and Jeff Chan are similar skill-wise,” he noted.

Yap spearheaded Cone’s offense when the two won five titles together over at the Purefoods franchise.

Chan, meanwhile, is averaging 11.5 points per game on 35 percent shooting from downtown (5.4 attempts per game) this conference.

Cone is hoping that the bargain pays off not just this conference but for the years to come.

“We’ve been targeting him for months now because we have always seen him as a guy who can lift us to a higher level. So if we can get 2 or 3 good years from Jeff, then the sacrifice of our first round pick will be worth it,” he said.

Ginebra’s next match will be on Wednesday, June 20, against the Columbian Dyip.

