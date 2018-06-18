Jeff Chan traded to Ginebra

Despite being one of Phoenix Fuel Masters’ top guns for this conference, Jeff Chan was officially shipped to the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

This was announced on Twitter by the PBA’s official account.

The Negros Sniper has been playing well in this Commissioner’s Cup, tallying norms of 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

But it is well-documented that his prime years were while donning a Rain or Shine uniform, where he won two titles including a Finals MVP award in the 2012 Governor’s Cup.

In his last game for the Fuel Masters last Saturday, Chan chipped in 26 markers in a losing effort versus his former team.

