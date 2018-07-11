NBA: Stars who won titles with multiple teams

Winning an NBA title is an achievement, more so winning it while donning different uniforms.

While it is normal for NBA players to change teams especially nowadays, winning it all at every stop is a big testament to their greatness and professionalism.

FOX Sports PH takes a look at some of the league’s brightest stars who have won championships with multiple teams:

Wilt Chamberlain

1967 NBA Champion with the Philadelphia Sixers

1972 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers

From his entry in the NBA, the “Big Dipper” has been a walking mismatch against his opponents. His domineering size and athleticism would help him rack up individual accolades and numerous NBA records particularly in scoring and rebounding. After initially being part of the Harlem Globetrotters, Chamberlain played for the San Francisco Warriors but didn’t have much success there, despite his astronomical individual statistics.

He eventually played for the Sixers and then to LA where he only won one title each, thanks to much better supporting casts. He could’ve won more if he didn’t have to face the dynastic Boston Celtics almost every time. Nonetheless, his name will be forever etched in history as one of the greatest big men of all time.

Shaquille O’ Neal

2000-2002 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers

2006 NBA Champion with the Miami Heat

Despite coming close to winning it all for Orlando in 1995, O’ Neal decided to bring his hefty presence for the up-and-coming Lakers squad where he was eventually part of a three-peat, teaming up with Kobe Bryant. His moves down on the low block along with his enormous frame annihilated his defenders in his prime.

After getting traded to the Miami Heat in the summer of 2005, he linked up with a young Dwyane Wade to win the Heat’s first ever championship the year after, his fourth overall.

Shaq is currently a TV analyst for TNT who spearheaded a segment entitled, “Shaqtin’ A Fool” and is also a successful business mogul.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1971 NBA Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks,

1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers

Looking into his total body of work, it seems that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the Midas touch everywhere he goes as he’s a proven winner starting from high school all the way to the NBA. Abdul-Jabbar took the league by storm in his arrival in 1969, where he catapulted the Bucks into elite status. In just his sophomore season, the former UCLA standout towed Milwaukee to its first franchise title by forming a dynamic duo with Oscar Robertson.

Just like he did back in Milwaukee, he eventually teamed up with an another great point guard in Magic Johnson, where he won majority of his titles — including a back-to-back spanning from 1987-1988. His signature sky hook has been a vital facet of his offensive arsenal, deeming it as one of the most unstoppable shots in basketball.

Robert Parish

1981, 1984, 1986 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics

1997 NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls

In a series of shrewd offseason moves by the late Red Auerbach, the Boston Celtics were able to pry away Robert Parish from the Golden State Warriors in 1980. Parish teamed up with fellow Celtic greats in Kevin McHale and Larry Bird to form fearsome frontcourt that would dominate much of the 80’s.

“The Chief” would go on to win three titles donning a Celtics jersey. With the Celtics trio getting older in the 90’s, he would have brief stints in Charlotte and Chicago, where he won his fourth title, as a role player.

Bill Walton

1977 NBA Champion with the Portland Trail Blazers

1986 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics

Oft-injured big man Bill Walton struggled to find his bearings at the start of his NBA career and it wasn’t until the 1977 season where he was able to exhibit his whole basketball repertoire – towing the Trail Blazers to its first NBA championship. The path taken by the Blazers was not easy, as they had to face the likes of Abdul-Jabbar and Julius Erving en route to the title.

Unfortunately the year after, Walton demanded to be traded due to the incompetent handling of player injuries by the Blazers’ medical staff. He eventually bounced around to play for the Clippers and then to the Celtics – where he backed up Robert Parish in winning his second title.

Dennis Rodman

1989, 1990 NBA Champion with the Detroit Pistons

1996, 1997, 1998 NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls

Eccentric forward Dennis Rodman was always known for rebounding prowess, as he led the league in rebounding multiple times, thanks to his impeccable ability to worm his way around bigger defenders in getting the ball. By joining the rugged Detroit Pistons in the ’80s, he would go on to become one of their best team defenders, making him an integral part of their championship runs.

Since then, he played briefly for the San Antonio Spurs and would subsequently find himself in Chicago, winning three consecutive titles alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2011.

LeBron James

2012, 2013 NBA Champion with the Miami Heat

2016 NBA Champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers

When James made his decision to change zip codes back in 2010, it’s apparent that winning has been his ultimate agenda. Since then, by forming a big three with Wade and Bosh, they would go on to make four straight finals, winning two titles in the process.

But with the Heat roster getting older and marred with multiple injuries, he came back home in Cleveland and delivered on his promise to win a title in the 2016 season. After being down 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors, he would rally the Cavaliers all the way to its first championship, breaking a 52-year drought for the city.

Eight straight finals appearances later, he’s set to bring his wares to Hollywood in a move to try and add the Lakers to his list of teams in which he’ll deliver a title.

——

