The Lakers could have asked for much more from the four-time MVP and the 2017 No. 2 overall pick.

This may not have been exactly why the Lakers picked up LeBron James in free agency or drafted Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall in 2017, but it’s not a bad perk of having both players on the team.

Saturday, James and Ball became the first Lakers teammates since 1982 to tally triple-doubles in the same game.

There you go. For the first time since 1982, two Lakers have triple doubles in the same game. LeBron James has 24 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds and Lonzo Ball has 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 16, 2018

James and Ball accomplished the feat with plenty of time to go in the fourth quarter and the four-time MVP finished with 24 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds and Ball tallied his triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Ball also added five steals.

14 Points

10 Assists

10 Rebounds@ZO2_ does it all. pic.twitter.com/205KHCyMvC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2018

The Lakers won 128-100.

The last Lakers to accomplish the feat? We bet you can guess. It was Magic Johnson (26/16/12) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19/10/10). James and Ball are just the eighth pair of teammates to ever pull this off.

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball are the 8th pair of teammates with a triple-double in the same game in NBA history (via @EliasSports).

– 1st pair since Kidd and Carter for the Nets in 2007

– 2nd Lakers pair to do so, joining Magic and Kareem in 1982 pic.twitter.com/SbTIoEZBPG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2018

The Lakers move to 18-11 on the season with the win.