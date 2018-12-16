NBA |

LeBron James, Lonzo Ball first Lakers teammates since 1982 to post triple-doubles in same game

The Lakers could have asked for much more from the four-time MVP and the 2017 No. 2 overall pick.

This may not have been exactly why the Lakers picked up LeBron James in free agency or drafted Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall in 2017, but it’s not a bad perk of having both players on the team.

Saturday, James and Ball became the first Lakers teammates since 1982 to tally triple-doubles in the same game.

James and Ball accomplished the feat with plenty of time to go in the fourth quarter and the four-time MVP finished with 24 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds and Ball tallied his triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Ball also added five steals.

The Lakers won 128-100.

The last Lakers to accomplish the feat? We bet you can guess. It was Magic Johnson (26/16/12) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19/10/10). James and Ball are just the eighth pair of teammates to ever pull this off.

The Lakers move to 18-11 on the season with the win.

Comments