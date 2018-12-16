The incident occurred with 3:21 in the 2nd quarter. Turner was headed toward the bench when he raised his middle finger toward the crowd.

Pacers center Myles Turner made a costly error Friday against the 76ers. But, it wasn’t on the court per se.

Turner grew agitated and flipped Philadelphia fans the bird during the contest. The NBA later fined Turner $15,000.

The incident occurred with 3:21 left to play in the second quarter. Turner was headed toward the Pacers’ bench when he raised his middle finger toward the crowd. The Fox Sports broadcast caught the act on camera.

After Indiana’s 113-101 win, Turner apologized to Philadelphia fans.

“Heat of the moment, my emotions got the best of me right there,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “… gotta respect fan bases in every city! My apologies Philly Fans, looking forward to coming back!”

Turner finished the game with eight points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. He also struggled defensively guarding center Joel Embiid, who had 40 points and 21 rebounds on the night.

The Pacers (19-10) move on to host the lowly Knicks (9-21) on Sunday.