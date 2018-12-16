The deal comes after ESPN reported Friday the Suns nixed a deal after confusion over which players were supposed to be included.

Phoenix will acquire Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers from the Wizards, according to The Athletic, citing unidentified league sources. The report adds no draft picks were involved.

ESPN noted a trade call is set for Saturday to make the deal official.

The deal comes after ESPN reported Friday the Suns nixed a deal after confusion over which players were supposed to be included in a trade involving the Suns, Wizards and Grizzlies. The deal reportedly ended because the Suns believed they were getting Dillon Brooks back from the Grizzlies as part of the agreement.

Initially, ESPN reported the Suns would receive guard Austin Rivers from the Wizards, and forwards Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks from the Grizzlies along with a draft pick from Memphis.

Ariza, 33, signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Suns in the offseason. He has averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 34 minutes per game this season while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.

The 15-year veteran spent four seasons with the Rockets before he signed with Phoenix.

The Suns have struggled to a 5-24 record this season, while the Wizards are sitting with a 11-18 record.