Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls guard (ankle) doubtful vs. Spurs

Bulls guard Zach LaVine had an MRI on Friday and will undergo further testing on his ankle Saturday.

The Bulls could be in jeopardy of losing one of their star guards to an ankle injury.

Chicago listed Zach LaVine as doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Spurs as he is dealing with an ankle injury, according to the Chicago Tribune. LaVine had an MRI on his left ankle and is expected to have additional tests done Saturday to determine the severity of the injury.

LaVine, 23, could miss the two games remaining on the Bulls’ three-game road trip as Chicago is scheduled to face the Spurs and the Thunder, the Tribune notes.

LaVine appeared to suffer the injury on a dunk Thursday during the team’s 97-91 loss to the Magic. He then aggravated it on the final drive of the game.

LaVine has been averaging 23.8 points with 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists through 28 games this season.