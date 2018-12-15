Kings rookie is expected to miss 10 to 14 days before being re-evaluated after leaving Friday’s loss to the Warriors in the second quarter.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss some time as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during Sacramento’s 130-125 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The rookie had an MRI after the loss, which revealed he is dealing with a left knee bone bruise. He is expected to miss 10 to 14 days before being re-evaluated, the team announced early Saturday.

Bagley left Friday’s game during the second quarter and did not return. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick came down awkwardly on his knee after he had his legs taken out from under him on a rebound attempt. He got up on his own but was helped to the locker room.

Bagley had to be helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/xppPSQBp4H — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018

Bagley is averaging 12.7 points on 53.6 percent shooting and 6.1 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game this season.