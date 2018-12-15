Marvin Bagley III injury update: Kings rookie will not return vs. Warriors after spraining knee

Bagley came down hard on a rebound in the first half vs. the Warriors and had to be helped to the locker room.

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III will not return to Friday’s matchup with the Warriors after suffering a left knee sprain.

.@MB3FIVE (sprained left knee) will not return tonight. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 15, 2018

The 2018 No. 2 overall pick came down awkwardly on his knee after he had his legs taken out from under him on a rebound attempt in the first half.

Bagley had to be helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/xppPSQBp4H — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018

He initially got up and made it off the court, but the injury appeared to be more serious once he got into the tunnel as he had a hard time putting weight on his leg.

Bagley is averaging 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game this season.