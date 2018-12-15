Stephen Curry said on a podcast earlier this week he didn’t believe anyone landed on the moon. He later said he was joking.

The Kings got the first laugh on Friday.

In a matchup with the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Kings had a little fun with Stephen Curry.

During pre-game intros, the Kings played clips of the moon landing while Warriors players were introduced.

The Sacramento Kings just ran highlights of the moon landing during Warriors player intros pic.twitter.com/TI6XZ9vK5u — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 15, 2018

Curry infamously said on Vince Carter’s “Winging It” podcast earlier this week he doubted anyone had ever walked on the moon.

NASA then invited Curry to Houston to observe moon rocks from the landing later in the week. The Warriors guard then said he was joking but accepted the invitation.

Sacramento had a little bit of fun at his expense and we are here for it. And hey, give some credit to the Warriors, who laughed at their teammate’s expense and went on with the game.

It’s an entertaining start to what could be a very good game.