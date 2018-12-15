NBA trade rumors: Bulls talking with several teams about Jabari Parker after his minutes were drastically cut

Parker has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

The Bulls are talking with several teams about making a deal to move Jabari Parker after his minutes were significantly cut, according to the Chicago Tribune.

There is considerable interest in the 23-year-old forward and now it’s about finding the “right fit financially,” the report notes.

Bulls have engaged in talks with several teams regarding Jabari Parker, per sources. There’s considerable interest in Parker the player. Finding right fit financially is next. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 14, 2018

Parker played a season-low 4:10 in the Bulls’ 97-91 loss to the Magic on Thursday.

“It is a surprise because I did everything I could in the time I was given,” Parker said, via the Chicago Tribune. “But it is what it is. You can’t pout. You just got to keep moving.”

Parker added he learned about the change during the team’s morning shootaround and was never given a reason other than it was coach Jim Boylen’s wishes.

“I’m not expecting it to be (permanent),” Parker said. “Everybody is telling me the truth and that’s just to stay ready. They’re not telling me things I want to hear. They’re not pointing fingers. And personally, I know I’ve done my job to embrace Jim as the head coach. I’ve been nothing but welcoming of him. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Parker began the season as Chicago’s sixth man but was inserted into the starting lineup after the team was hit with a rash of injuries. But, he was moved back to the bench after the Bulls fired former coach Fred Hoiberg and replaced him with Boylen earlier this month.

The fifth-year veteran, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls this summer, has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season. He has shot just 45.5 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3-point range.

Chicago holds a team option for the second season of Parker’s deal.

The Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and they’ll enter their game against the Spurs with a 6-23 record.