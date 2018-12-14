Parker has averaged 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 31 minutes per game this season.

Jabari Parker’s minutes are about to be cut.

The Bulls are planning to remove the 23-year-old forward from the rotation after their game Thursday against the Magic in Mexico City, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Parker will play in the matchup against Orlando because Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison is out with an illness.

Parker began the season as Chicago’s sixth man but was inserted into the starting lineup after the team was hit with a rash of injuries. But, he was moved back to the bench after the Bulls fired former coach Fred Hoiberg and replaced him with Jim Boylen earlier this month.

The fifth-year veteran, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls this summer, has averaged 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 31 minutes per game this season. He has shot just 45.6 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3-point range.

Chicago holds a team option for the second season of Parker’s deal.

The Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and they’ll enter their game against the Magic with a 6-22 record.