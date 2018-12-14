Knicks, Allonzo Trier reportedly agree to 2-year deal

The 22-year-old has averaged 11.3 points, including 39.1 percent shooting on three-pointers in 23 minutes a game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are making rookie guard Allonzo Trier a part of their future.

New York and Trier have agreed to a two-year NBA deal using Knicks’ bi-annual exception, according to The Athletic, citing unidentified sources. The Knicks are expected to release Ron Baker, who is in his third season with New York, to create space for the rookie.

The New York Knicks and two-way guard Allonzo Trier have agreed to a two-year deal, per league sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. The Knicks are expected to release Ron Baker to create roster space, league sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2018

ESPN reports the two-year deal is worth $7 million and has a team option for the second year.

Trier went undrafted in 2018 and agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks. He played three seasons at the University of Arizona, but tested positive for a banned substance before the NCAA tournament his junior year.

