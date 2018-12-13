Leonard originally suffered the injury late in Toronto’s 104-99 home loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard will not play in the Raptors’ matchup against the Warriors on Wednesday because of a sore right hip, coach Nick Nurse told reporters pregame.

The two-time All-Star originally suffered the injury late in Toronto’s home loss to the Bucks last weekend. He sat out the team’s 123-99 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

Leonard has averaged 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22 games for the Raptors in 2018-19. He has shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

The 27-year-old star is in his first season with the Raptors. He and Danny Green were sent from the Spurs to Toronto in exchange for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan this summer.

The Raptors will enter their matchup against the Warriors with a 22-7 record.