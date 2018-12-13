The Suns also declined an offer that would have included an unidentified third team, according to the LA Times.

The Lakers do not want to part with any of their young core in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

Los Angeles has reportedly been working on a deal to acquire the 33-year-old forward from the Suns. But, the Lakers are not willing to include young players Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kyzma or Josh Hart in any trade for Ariza, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times, which cites an unidentified league source.

Phoenix is hoping to receive a guard and a future draft pick in exchange for Ariza, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Suns in the offseason and is not eligible to be moved until Dec. 15.

Ariza has averaged 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game this season. He has shot 37.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

The 15-year veteran spent four seasons with the Rockets before he signed with Phoenix.

The Suns have struggled to a 4-24 record this season while the Lakers stand at 17-10.