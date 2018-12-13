The 21-year-old forward originally sprained his ankle in Los Angeles’ win over the Spurs on Dec. 5.

Brandon Ingram will have his sprained left ankle re-evaluated this weekend, Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters Wednesday.

The 21-year-old forward originally suffered the injury in Los Angeles’ win over the Spurs on Dec. 5. He has missed the team’s last three games.

Walton said Ingram will not travel with the Lakers when they face the Rockets in Houston on Thursday. But, he could meet up with the team later during their four-game road trip.

Ingram, who the Lakers selected with the second pick in the 2016 draft, is averaging 15.2 points and four rebounds this season. He has shot 47 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers have won two of the three games Ingram has missed. They’ll enter their matchup in Houston with a 17-10 record.