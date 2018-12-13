When asked if he could talk about his favorite Christmas moment, Leonard said: “Not right now.”

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t appear to be in the holiday spirit just yet.

Before the Raptors faced the Clippers on Tuesday, the Toronto guard was given a relatively easy question when asked if he could talk about his favorite Christmas moment.

But Leonard didn’t want to answer the question as he simply said: “Not right now.”

He was willing to give a more thorough answer on how he reacts to rumors and reports on the radio and TV, though he didn’t reveal very much.

“I don’t really watch TV too much,” Leonard told reporters. “There’s a lot of different things you can do these days with different apps or websites you can go to and watch TV shows, movies, etc.”

The Raptors went on to win 123-99 against the Clippers, but they had to do it without Leonard as he was sidelined with a sore right hip. The 27-year-old originally suffered the injury late in Toronto’s 104-99 home loss to the Bucks on Sunday. He went through the shootaround before the matchup in Los Angeles, but was still sore.

In his first season with the Raptors, Leonard is averaging 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists as Toronto is now 22-7 and at the top of the Eastern Conference.