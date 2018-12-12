Rockets moving Eric Gordon into starting lineup

The Rockets have dropped three in a row and seven of their last nine games.

The Rockets are adjusting their rotation.

Houston is inserting Eric Gordon into the starting lineup for its matchup with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters pregame. He will replace James Ennis.

“We just need a little bit of more oomph,” D’Antoni said, via ESPN.

Gordon has averaged 15.7 points per game this season for the Rockets, who have dropped three in a row and seven of their last nine games.

Houston finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where it fell to the Warriors in seven games. But, it has yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor in 2018-19 as it currently stands at 11-14.

The Rockets lost forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency in the offseason and brought in former star Carmelo Anthony to replace them. Houston, however, parted ways with the 10-time All-Star after just 10 games.

Houston recently inked former two-way player Gary Clark to a three-year, $3.7 million deal.