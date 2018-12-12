Tristan Thompson injury update: Cavs C (foot) expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Tristan Thompson is averaging 12.0 points and 11.6 rebounds this season.

The Cavaliers have lost another veteran presence on the court.

According to ESPN, Tristan Thompson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained foot.

Thompson is in the midst of a career year with the Cavs as he is averaging 12.0 points and 11.6 rebounds this season.

He has never averaged more than 12 points or double-digit rebounds in a year.

Thompson joins veteran Kevin Love on the injured list.

Love is hoping for a mid-January return from a foot injury of his own.

The Cavs are second to last in the Eastern Conference with a 6-21 record.