The current G League president, Malcolm Turner, will step down Jan. 11 to become the athletic director at Vanderbilt.

The G League has a new president.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who currently serves as the NBA’s vice president of operations, will take over for Malcolm Turner, who was just named Vanderbilt’s athletic director.

“Shareef’s unique experiences as a player, team executive and member of the NBA’s Basketball Operations department make him a fantastic fit to be the next President of the NBA G League,” NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum said in a statement.

“He is well-prepared to build on the tremendous progress that the NBA G League has made under Malcolm, who deftly oversaw a pivotal period of expansion and transition. We thank Malcolm for his lasting contributions to the NBA and the NBA G League and wish him the best at Vanderbilt.”

Part of Abdur-Rahim’s duties will be monitoring the newly established professional path in the G League, which helps players make the transition from high school to professional basketball under a salaried contract.

“I am thrilled to have this extraordinary opportunity with the NBA G League,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I’ve seen firsthand the NBA G League’s remarkable growth under Malcolm’s leadership, and I look forward to working with the players, teams and my colleagues to take the league to even greater heights.”

Abdur-Rahim, 42, is a former NBA All-Star who spent five years as the Kings’ assistant coach and the 2013-14 season as general manager of the NBA G League’s Reno Bighorns (now the Stockton Kings). As a player, he spent 12 seasons in the NBA and averaged 18.1 points per game.