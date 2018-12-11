Stephen Curry produced a game-high 38 points in Monday’s win over the Timberwolves, leaving Warriors coach Steve Kerr stumped for praise.

Steve Kerr is running out of superlatives for Stephen Curry after he produced another superb display to help the Warriors earn a fourth win in a row.

Curry scored 38 points in 36 minutes and added seven rebounds and six assists in Monday’s 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

ST3PH3N CURRY pic.twitter.com/Ti4mjK1sar — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 11, 2018

It was a dazzling shooting display from the two-time NBA MVP on a night that saw the Warriors roll out four of their All-Stars at the Oracle Center.

“He’s good at basketball,” he told a media conference when asked to describe Curry’s night. “I don’t know what to say, I get asked that every day, I don’t know how to answer that anymore.

“Nothing he does surprises me. Even on a night where he gets off to a slow start he finds a way.”

Draymond Green made his long-awaited return, while Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant also starred, but it was the performance of Curry that left most — including Kerr — spellbound.