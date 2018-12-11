NBA trade rumors: Rockets have expressed interest in dealing for JR Smith

Smith, a 15-year veteran, has not played since he agreed to part ways with Cleveland in mid-November.

The Rockets may be looking to make another roster move.

Houston has “expressed exploratory interest” in dealing for Cavaliers guard JR Smith, according to a report from the New York Times, which cites unidentified league sources. Smith has not played since he agreed to part ways with Cleveland in mid-November.

Smith tallied 6.7 points and 1.9 assists per game while shooting just 30.8 percent from 3-point range in 11 appearances for Cleveland in 2018-19.

The 15-year veteran has averaged 12.5 points per game over his career and knocked down 37.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The Cavaliers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA in 2018-19 and hold a 6-20 record through 26 games. They’ve already traded away guards Kyle Korver and George Hill this season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games. But, they have yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor in 2018-19. They’ve lost three in a row and seven of their last nine games.

Houston recently inked former two-way player Gary Clark to a three-year, $3.7 million deal. It also parted ways with forward Carmelo Anthony after just 10 games in mid-November.

The Rockets will head into its matchup with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday with an 11-14 record.