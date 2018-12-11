The Rockets have dropped three in a row and seven of their last nine games.

The Rockets may be adjusting their rotation.

Houston is “strongly leaning toward” inserting Eric Gordon into the starting lineup when it hosts the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. James Ennis would move to the bench if the team decides to make the change, the report says.

Gordon has averaged 15.7 points per game this season for the Rockets, who have dropped three in a row and seven of their last nine games.

The Athletic Sources with @KellyIkoNBA and @ShamsCharania : Rockets strongly leaning toward starting Eric Gordon in place of James Ennis tomorrow against Portland. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) December 11, 2018

Houston finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where it fell to the Warriors in seven games. But, it has yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor in 2018-19 as it currently stands at 11-14.

The Rockets lost forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency in the offseason and brought in former star Carmelo Anthony to replace them. Houston, however, parted ways with the 10-time All-Star after just 10 games.

Houston recently inked former two-way player Gary Clark to a three-year, $3.7 million deal.