DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors C assigned to G League team

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz (Calif.) Warriors, the team announced Monday, another tangible step in the four-time All-Star’s ongoing rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered Jan. 26, when he was playing for the Pelicans.

The team didn’t announced a timeline for how long Cousins would be with Santa Cruz.

After he was unable to land a long-term, free-agent contract in the offseason because of the injury, Cousins, 28, signed a one-year, $5.4 million deal with the defending champion Warriors on July 6.

Before his his injury, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games. In eight NBA seasons, he has averaged 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.43 steals and 1.22 blocks per game.

His signing, even on a one-year deal, left some in the league unhappy because — if he returns to form and everyone else is healthy — it adds a fifth All-Star to the Warriors’ already potent lineup that includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday that Green (toe sprain) would be back on the court Monday when the Warriors host the Timberwolves. Green, 28, has been out since Nov. 15 with the injury.