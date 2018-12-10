DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors C to practice with G League team, report says

It’s another tangible step in the four-time All-Star ongoing rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon suffered Jan. 26 with the Pelicans.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is expected to practice Monday with Golden State’s G League team, the Santa Cruz (Calif.) Warriors, ESPN.com reported, citing unidentified sources.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is expected to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday, a source told @espn @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 10, 2018

It’s another tangible step in the four-time All-Star’s ongoing rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon suffered Jan. 26, when he was playing for the Pelicans.

After he unable to land a long-term, free-agent contract in the offseason because of the injury, Cousins, 28, signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the defending champion Warriors.

His signing, even on a one-year deal, left some in the league unhappy because — if he returns to form and everyone else is healthy — it adds a fifth All-Star to the Warriors’ already potent lineup that includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Before his his injury, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday that Green (toe sprain) would be back on the court Monday when the Warriors host the Timberwolves. Green, 28, has been out since Nov. 15 with the injury.