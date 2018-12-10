Jim Boylen has only been the head coach of the Bulls for three games and there may already be turmoil in the locker room.

Chicago lost by 56 points to Boston on Saturday night. Its implosion was historic, as it was the largest margin of defeat in the franchise’s history. Multiple players scheduled meetings Saturday to talk with Boylen about his coaching decisions, according to a report from ESPN, but he denies that this was the case.

Jim Boylen disputes that players called for meetings today and said it was his decision to have meetings instead of on the court practice. Players conveyed that they called the meetings. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 9, 2018

Boylen pulled the plug on his starters in the game when things got bad. Zach LaVine didn’t seem pleased when asked about Boylen’s willingness to utilize 5-man substitutions.

Reporter: “You don’t see 5-man substitutions happen a lot in the league, so—“

Zach LaVine, interrupting: “No, you don’t.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 9, 2018

It’s clear that the Bulls will probably be competing for a high lottery pick when the 2019 NBA Draft comes around, as they are currently 6-21 and dead last in the Eastern Conference.