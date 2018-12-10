Draymond Green injury update: Warriors F will return against Timberwolves

Green has been out since Nov. 15 with a toe sprain.

Draymond Green is ready to return.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters the 28-year-old forward will be back on the court when the Warriors host the Timberwolves on Monday. Green has been out since Nov. 15 with a toe sprain.

Kerr says Draymond Green will play Monday vs. T’Wolves. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 9, 2018

Green was involved in a heated verbal exchange with teammate Kevin Durant during an overtime loss to the Clippers in mid-November and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. The team then suspended Green for its win over the Hawks one day after the incident.

Green also missed a pair of matchups in early November with the toe sprain and returned for one game after the suspension before being sidelined again with the injury.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 13 appearances in 2018-19.

The Warriors will enter their matchup against Minnesota with an 18-9 record.