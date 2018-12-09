Five telling stats from the Celtics’ 56-point win over the Bulls

The Bulls suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history at the hands of the Celtics.

The Bulls suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history at the hands of the Celtics. Chicago lost 133-77 on Saturday. Their 56-point loss made this their largest margin of defeat in the history of the franchise, which dates back to the mid 1960’s.

Seven Celtics scored in double-figure against the now 6-21 Bulls, and there are a few significant stats you should know about this historic loss.

Impressive +/-

Every player on Boston’s team had a positive +/- for the game, but none of their figures were more impressive than Daniel Theis’, who was plus-50. This mark by Theis was the fourth-highest +/- recorded by a player in more than 20 years.

This was the fourth-highest plus/minus in game since 1996-97. https://t.co/xv4lwgYdcB — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 9, 2018

Road Warriors

The Celtics’ impressive win in Chicago tied the record for the largest margin of victory in a game on the road. The Supersonics defeated the Rockets 136-80 on the road back in 1986, according to NBC Sports.

3-point shooting

The Bulls are typically toward the middle of the pack as a team when shooting from beyond the arc. They are shooting 34.6 from deep for the season, and allow their opponents to shoot 35 percent. However, Chicago made a horrendous six 3-pointers on 24 attempts against Boston, recording a mark of 25 percent. Meanwhile, the Celtics put on an impressive 22-of-43 shooting performance from range, which was good for an astounding 51.2 percent.

Sharing the sugar

The Celtics and Bulls were on opposite ends of the spectrum when it came to sharing the basketball. Boston amassed 34 assists, while the Bulls only managed to scrape together 16. The Warriors lead the league with 28 assists a game. The Cavaliers are dead last in the NBA, averaging just 19 a game. Unless you have a plethora of players who can attack off the dribble (which the Bulls don’t), this kind of disparity will never work out.

Turnovers

To put it simply, Boston took care of the basketball, while Chicago was reckless. The Celtics only turned the ball over seven times the entire game. The Bulls coughed the ball up 17 times, and their opponents capitalized by converting these mistakes into 27 points.