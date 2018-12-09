Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic leads impressive fourth-quarter surge to beat Rockets

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a win over the Rockets on Saturday, and he did it in style.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a win over the Rockets on Saturday and he did it in style. The 19-year-old Slovenian went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter and sank a critical step back 3-pointer that he’s made seem effortless so far this season.

Although he started off cold, Doncic finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Dallas’ 107-104 victory over Houston. It seemed fitting that the game concluded this way, as The Ringer’s signature song ‘Halleluka’ made its public debut at the American Airlines Center.

🎶 And every Mavs fan shouted Halleluka 🎶 Thanks to @isaacklee and @jga41agher for the moving LIVE performance! pic.twitter.com/zhNOsQvTfB — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 9, 2018

Many were skeptical about Doncic’s ability to compete with the athleticism and physicality of the NBA, but he’s developed a strong following and is a favorite to win rookie of the year this season.

The 13-11 Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference and have played much better than expected so far. Doncic is averaging a team high 18.1 points, and his continued success will be what determines how Dallas’ season plays out.