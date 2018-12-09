NBA |

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic leads impressive fourth-quarter surge to beat Rockets

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a win over the Rockets on Saturday and he did it in style. The 19-year-old Slovenian went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter and sank a critical step back 3-pointer that he’s made seem effortless so far this season.

Although he started off cold, Doncic finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Dallas’ 107-104 victory over Houston. It seemed fitting that the game concluded this way, as The Ringer’s signature song ‘Halleluka’ made its public debut at the American Airlines Center.

Many were skeptical about Doncic’s ability to compete with the athleticism and physicality of the NBA, but he’s developed a strong following and is a favorite to win rookie of the year this season.

The 13-11 Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference and have played much better than expected so far. Doncic is averaging a team high 18.1 points, and his continued success will be what determines how Dallas’ season plays out.

