Brandon Ingram injury update: Lakers F reportedly will miss next three games with sprained ankle

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI that confirmed he sprained his left ankle when he came down on LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot in Wednesday’s victory over the Spurs, according to The Athletic.

Lakers say Brandon Ingram will be re-evaluated in one week after MRI confirmed left ankle sprain. He was already ruled out for tonight in Memphis but will now be sidelined for at least two more games — against Miami and at Houston. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 8, 2018

He did not travel with the team for a rematch in San Antonio and also missed Friday’s game. The injury will continue to sideline Ingram through the weekend and at least two more games.

The third-year player will be re-evaluated in a week.

I​​ngram left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game. He was on crutches after the game, but with the ankle wrapped in black tape, he was able to walk some without them, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Brandon Ingram landed on the foot of LaMarcus Aldridge and appeared to roll his left ankle on an and-1 jumper he made. Aldridge was given a Flagrant 1 foul for moving underneath Ingram when he was in the air. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 6, 2018

Officials reviewed video of the play that caused Ingram’s injury and Aldridge was called for a Flagrant 1 for not giving Ingram a chance to land after his shot.

Brandon Ingram missed both previous games vs Spurs -San Antonio won both. Conspiracy me believes this would explain why LaMarcus Aldridge would make a dirty play. Refs saw it the same, as they gave Aldridge a technical foul. #SAvsLAL pic.twitter.com/H9ld4QyiZ1 — LosRealAli West (@LosRealAli) December 6, 2018

LeBron James described losing Ingram as “huge.”

“Obviously, we’ve had a pretty dang-gone good rotation of guys knowing who’s going to play and where they’re going to play, and the lineups out there,” James said Wednesday. “For our starting two guards to go down in the first couple minutes of the game, it just derailed our offense, taking one of our best ballhandlers and midrange scorers out of the game. Unfortunately, he’s probably going to be out for a little while (so) we have to have guys step up. That’s the nature of the game.”

Ingram, 21, had five points on 2-of-2 shooting with a blocked shot before leaving the game but is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.