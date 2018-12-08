NBA |

Nuggets F Paul Millsap has broken toe on right foot, report says

Paul Millsap

Nuggets guard Monte Morris told reporters after Friday’s game that Millsap had a broken toe on his foot and a report is confirming that.

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has a broken toe in his right foot, according to ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

The extent of Millsap’s injury is unclear, and no timetable for recovery has been determined.

Nuggets guard Monte Morris told reporters after the game Millsap had a broken toe, as well.

The team has not confirmed the diagnosis.

Millsap is fifth on the Nuggets in scoring at 13.5 points per game and second in rebounding with 7.1 per game.

