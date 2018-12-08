Nuggets F Paul Millsap has broken toe on right foot, report says

Nuggets guard Monte Morris told reporters after Friday’s game that Millsap had a broken toe on his foot and a report is confirming that.

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has a broken toe in his right foot, according to ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has a broken toe on his right foot, league sources tell ESPN. Team will know better a timeline for his return once he’s evaluated back in Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2018

The extent of Millsap’s injury is unclear, and no timetable for recovery has been determined.

Nuggets guard Monte Morris told reporters after the game Millsap had a broken toe, as well.

Monte Morris said that Paul Millsap has a broken toe, but that has not been confirmed as of yet. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 8, 2018

The team has not confirmed the diagnosis.

Millsap is fifth on the Nuggets in scoring at 13.5 points per game and second in rebounding with 7.1 per game.