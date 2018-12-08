NBA trade news: Bucks deal for George Hill in 5-player trade

The Bucks have added some depth at the point guard spot as they completed a deal with the Cavaliers centred around Hill.

The Bucks have traded guard Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and two draft picks to the Cavaliers for veteran guard George Hill. Cleveland announced the deal Friday.

The original trade including Cleveland forward Sam Dekker, but he has been rerouted to Washington. The Wizards will take Dekker for a second-round draft pick. The Cavs will also send a 2021 second-round pick for a 2022 second-round pick, according to the report.

The Cavaliers will receive future first- and second-round picks in 2021 from the Bucks.

Hill has about a year and a half remaining on the three-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Jazz in 2017. The 32-year-old was dealt to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season.

Cleveland has been looking to trade players this year after a slow start to their season. They dealt forward Kyle Korver to Utah last week.

Hill is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 assists this season. Dekker is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Dellavedova is scoring 1.7 points and 2.4 assists. Henson is averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds, but he has not played since Nov. 14.