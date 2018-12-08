“I saw the doctors afterward and they said AC joint or something going on there, but I’ll be alright,” Irving said after the game.

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving downplayed his shoulder injury after Boston topped the Knicks, 128-100 Thursday night.

Irving left Thursday’s game with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter after tweaking his right shoulder on what he called a “weird play.” He sat on the bench with ice on his shoulder and didn’t return as the Celtics already had secured the victory.

“It’s like I got caught up as I was trying to get the ball out and pass it to Marcus (Morris) for a 3,” Irving said, via NBC Sports. “It just caught me weird on my shoulder. So it’s probably an AC joint or something like that. I’m not diagnosing myself, I’m pretty sure. I saw the doctors afterward and they said AC joint or something going on there, but I’ll be alright.”

Irving had a strong night as he scored a team-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and went 3-for-6 from 3-point range. He added eight assists and four rebounds over 30 minutes.

The Celtics fell 117-109 to the Knicks on Nov. 21, and Irving said after the game he was pleased with how Boston played this time around.

“I think I said it at the last media session we had at practice [on Wednesday], just a lot different identity,” Irving said. “For us, just having a lot more fun, making sure we are paying attention to detail and making sure that we’re playing at a level that we all demand out of each other.”

Boston has won four straight and the team holds a 14-10 record. The Celtics have a day off before facing the Bulls (5-20) on Saturday.