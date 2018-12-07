NBA wrap: Celtics back to ‘having fun’ again after fourth win in a row

The Celtics have now won four games in a row and five of their last six.

The Celtics are back to having fun again after a 128-100 win over the Knicks. The victory was their fourth in a row.

Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 22 points and spoke after the game about the reason for Boston’s recent success.

“I think the important thing to take (off) our shoulders early on was just how much of the fun we weren’t having. It just wasn’t fun,” Irving said, via MassLive.com. “I know certain guys would probably be fearful to talk about it, but it goes on in every NBA locker room.”

Boston has won five of its last six games and matched a season-high by moving to four games over .500 at 14-10. Irving said the Celtics have heard the criticism about the team’s slow start from around the NBA.

“I still remember certain players on other teams asking us what was going on with us when we were 10-10,” Irving said.

The Celtics have victories over the Timberwolves and Pelicans during their winning streak and have a chance to really go on a run with three of their next four games against teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

So over the next few games, Boston has a lot of chances to have more fun, which is exactly what Irving wants his team to do.

“We should have fun kicking people’s a—. We should,” Irving told reporters. “We really should.”

Studs of the Night

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown made his first appearance of the year off the bench and promptly scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Duds of the Night

Suns guard Jamal Crawford went 0-of-7 shooting, 0 for 3 from 3-point range and the team was minus-25 with him on the court in a 108-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Rockets: Where do we start? The 38.6 percent team shooting percentage? The 22.2 percent 3-point percentage? The fact that just two of 11 players to see the court shot better than 50 percent? Or the fact that the team turned it over 22 times to just 13 assists. The Rockets were just bad in a 118-91 loss to the Jazz.

Highlight

Donovan Mitchell seemingly does something special for the Jazz every single night. Thursday was no exception.

What’s Next

Warriors (17-9) at Bucks (16-7) 9:30 p.m. ET — The Bucks demolished the Warriors the last time these two teams played. Stephen Curry got hurt in that game, which set off a chain reaction putting the Warriors into the roughest stretch of Steve Kerr’s coaching career (by his own admission). But Curry is back from injury and looking like an MVP again. The problem is, so is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Well, it’s a problem for the Warriors, not for those who like interesting basketball.