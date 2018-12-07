Rudy Gobert was called for two fouls within three minutes of the game Thursday and he was not happy about it.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was ejected just three minutes into Thursday’s matchup with the Rockets after he swatted a water off of the scorer’s table.

Gobert was called for his second foul of the game when James Harden fell to the ground while the Jazz center was in the offensive paint.

The 26-year-old was visibly frustrated as he left the court for a substitute and subsequently knocked either a cup or a water bottle off the table.

Rudy Gobert got ejected less than 3 minutes into the game… pic.twitter.com/ZXqaXklXHW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2018

Utah’s center was then called for a technical foul, but he wasn’t done yet.

He continued to yell at the refs on his way to the bench and was then ejected.

This comes four days after Gobert criticized officials after a loss to the Heat over the weekend.

“I just want it to be consistent, at one point. Every night is the same s—. Every night has been the same s—. If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way,” Gobert said. “Once they start doing that, I’m going to have a little more respect. I’m just tired of it. Every game is the same.”

Gobert was fined $15,000 for those comments.