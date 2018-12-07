NBA |

Rockets agree to 3-year deal with forward Gary Clark, report says

Gary Clark

Gary Clark was on a two-way contract with the Rockets coming into Thursday.

The Rockets have agreed to a three-year, $3.7 million with former two-way player Gary Clark, according to The Athletic.

Clark is averaging 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 games played this season.

The 24-year-old power forward went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018.

Houston will also sign wing Danuel House Jr. to a two-way contract, according to the report.

The Rockets are still looking for help on the wing in the trade market, though, as the Houston Chronicle reported the team is looking to make a deal this week.

