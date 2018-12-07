Brandon Ingram came down on LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot and sprained his left ankle in Wednesday’s victory over the Spurs.

X-rays of Lakers forward Brandon Ingram’s left ankle were negative and he will have the sprain examined further on Thursday, coach Luke Walton says (via the Los Angeles Times).

The Lakers announced Ingram would undergo an MRI Thursday evening. He did not travel with the team to San Antonio and will miss Friday’s game.

Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) is not on the trip with the Lakers. He’s staying in L.A., and will miss Friday’s game at San Antonio and Saturday’s at Memphis. He’s scheduled for a precautionary MRI on Thursday evening. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 6, 2018

Ingram left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 121-113 Lakers victory over the Spurs.

“He’ll be evaluated (Thursday),” Walton said after the game. “There is no timetable or anything like that yet. But they said he got it pretty good.”

Ingram was on crutches after the game but, with the ankle wrapped in black tape, was able to walk some without them, according to the Times.

Brandon Ingram landed on the foot of LaMarcus Aldridge and appeared to roll his left ankle on an and-1 jumper he made. Aldridge was given a Flagrant 1 foul for moving underneath Ingram when he was in the air. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 6, 2018

Ingram suffered the injury when he came down on LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot and turned his ankle.

Brandon Ingram missed both previous games vs Spurs -San Antonio won both. Conspiracy me believes this would explain why LaMarcus Aldridge would make a dirty play. Refs saw it the same, as they gave Aldridge a technical foul. #SAvsLAL pic.twitter.com/H9ld4QyiZ1 — LosRealAli West (@LosRealAli) December 6, 2018

After officials reviewed video of the play, Aldridge was called for a Flagrant 1 for not giving Ingram a chance to land after his shot.

LeBron James described losing Ingram as “huge” — during Wednesday’s game and for however long he might be sidelined.

“Obviously, we’ve had a pretty dang-gone good rotation of guys knowing who’s going to play and where they’re going to play, and the lineups out there,” James said. “For our starting two guard to go down in the first couple minutes of the game, it just derailed our offense, taking one of our best ballhandlers and midrange scorers out of the game. Unfortunately, he’s probably going to be out for a little while [so] we have to have guys step up. That’s the nature of the game.”

Ingram, 21, had five points on 2-of-2 shooting with a blocked shot before leaving the game but is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.