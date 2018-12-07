“I’m here because I love to play basketball,” Noah said. “It wasn’t because of money. It wasn’t because of any of those things.”

Joakim Noah is happy to be back in the NBA.

The 33-year-old center signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Grizzlies earlier this week after being released by the Knicks in mid-October. Noah discussed his return to the league Wednesday after Memphis’ 96-86 win over the Clippers.

“I’m here because I love to play basketball,” Noah said (via the Memphis Commercial Appeal). “It wasn’t because of money. It wasn’t because of any of those things. It was because I want to play basketball and I want to be with a good group. … I’m cherishing all these moments.”

Noah tallied four points and three rebounds in 13 minutes against Los Angeles. He said it was “a blessing” to be with the Grizzlies.

“I’m just happy that coach believes in me, put me in the game like that,” Noah said. “It means a lot to me. With that said, I’m taking none of these moments for granted. Because all this time made me realize how much I love basketball.”

Noah signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Knicks in 2016. But, he saw action in just seven games for New York last season, totaling 40 minutes, and left the team in late January after a dispute with then-coach Jeff Hornacek.

Noah was also suspended for 20 games after violating the NBA’s drug policy in March 2017.

“A lot definitely happened in New York, a lot of frustration on both sides,” Noah said, via The Athletic. “I still love New York. I have nothing bad to say. Things happened. Right now, I just want to focus on this new chapter in my life and this organization.”

The Grizzlies will face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday.