Sixers coach Brett Brown on Markelle Fultz’s absence: ‘We miss him’

Sixers coach Brett Brown doesn’t expect guard Markelle Fultz’s projected lengthy absence to affect the team’s on-court performance, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have an impact at all.

“We miss him. I miss his company. I miss him being around,” Brown said Wednesday (via Philly.com).

Fultz, 20, will be sidelined three to six weeks after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.That means he could be out until mid-January.

The Sixers are 5-2 since Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers, surprised the Sixers by telling them that Fultz wouldn’t play or practice until he saw a specialist about what originally was thought to be a shoulder problem.

Instead of seeing one specialist, Fultz saw 10 over a stretch from last week into the start of this week, according to Philly.com. When one finally diagnosed the issue, Brothers told ESPN before he informed the team, which was en route to Toronto when the news broke.

According to Philly.com, there is lingering tension over the situation:

Fultz is well-liked within the Sixers organization. Publicly, the team has expressed its support for him during his ordeal. However, privately, it is skeptical about the situation and how it’s been handled by Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers. …

Brothers said the (thoracic outlet syndrome) condition is preventing Fultz from shooting a basketball properly.

Sources have long said his shooting woes were mental. It’s no secret that the team sent Fultz to several prominent doctors, but none found anything to prevent Fultz from shooting the ball.

On Wednesday, however, Brown said he’s relieved that a possible root of Fultz’s on-court struggles has been pinpointed: “Personally, I’m happy that there has been some judgment, there’s been an assessment.”

The 76ers are 17-9 after Wednesday’s loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors snapped a four-game winning streak.