Brandon Ingram injury update: Lakers F leaves game vs. Spurs with ankle issue

Brandon Ingram landed on the foot of LaMarcus Aldridge and appeared to roll his left ankle on an and-1 jumper he made. Aldridge was given a Flagrant 1 foul for moving underneath Ingram when he was in the air. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 6, 2018

Ingram suffered the injury in the first half of Los Angeles’ matchup with the Spurs when he came down on LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot and turned his ankle.

Aldridge was called for a Flagrant 1 on the play for not giving Ingram a chance to land after his shot.

Ingram went for an X-ray and it came back negative. He had five points on 2-of-2 shooting with a blocked shot before leaving the game.

The 21-year-old is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.