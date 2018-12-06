Oklahoma City was down 18 going into the fourth quarter but Paul George willed the team to a win.

Paul George almost single handedly beat the Nets on Wednesday.

The Thunder trailed Brooklyn 93-75 going into the fourth quarter, but George went absolutely bonkers in the final period to bring Oklahoma City all the way back to win.

The five-time All-Star scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the final frame to help the Thunder defeat the Nets 114-112.

George outscored the Nets on his own in the fourth 25-19. The 25 points is the most any Thunder player has scored in any quarter since the franchise moved to OKC in 2008-09.

And just for good measure, George hit the game-winning 3-pointer.

Paul George for the win 🔥🔥🔥 He led OKC’s comeback with 25 points in the 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/HRlfpw3ezK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2018

George said after the game he doesn’t care about what his stats are. But he said he does care about how well the team has played this year, especially of late. Oklahoma City has won four games in a row.

“It’s just special,” George told reporters, via The Oklahoman. “All year it’s been special with this group. We have fun and it showed in the celebration tonight.”

Paul George on his game-winning shot: “It’s just special. All year it’s been special with this group. We have fun and it showed in the celebration tonight.” — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 6, 2018

He finished with 47 points and 15 rebounds.