The Rockets are looking to make more roster moves.

Houston waived former G-League forward Danuel House Jr. on Tuesday in order to create roster flexibility, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, which cites an unidentified team source.

The Rockets needed the open roster space because they are hoping to complete a trade this week, the report says. Houston has been “primarily focused on acquiring wing talent,” according to an earlier report from The Athletic.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games. But, they’ve yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor in 2018-19. They’ve lost five of their last seven games and hold an 11-12 record.

Houston lost forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency in the offseason and brought in former star Carmelo Anthony to replace them. Houston, however, parted ways with the 10-time All-Star after just 10 games.

Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns this summer. Phoenix, however, is expected to make the forward available once he is eligible to be traded Dec. 15, according to a report this week from The New York Times.

The Rockets will face the Jazz in Utah on Thursday.