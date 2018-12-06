The Rockets have been lacking depth lately, and they hope the return of Brandon Knight can help fix this problem.

The Rockets have been lacking depth lately, and they hope the return of Brandon Knight can help fix this problem. The eighth-year guard hasn’t played since he tore his ACL last July, but reports say he could be nearing his debut for the Rockets.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Knight went through his first full practice since 2017 on Wednesday.

Rockets guard Brandon Knight went through a full-team practice today for the first time since his 2017 knee injury. Said, “I feel like I’m nearing the end (of the rehab process.” (More on Knight’s comeback coming tomorrow.) — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 5, 2018

Knight was traded from Phoenix to Houston this past offseason. He’s a scoring guard who will be expected to lighten the offensive workloads of James Harden and Chris Paul. He’s averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for his NBA career.

The Rockets were one game away from the NBA Finals last season, but they’re currently 13th in the Western Conference. Knight’s integration into Mike D’Antoni’s system could be the kind of push they need to get back in the hunt.