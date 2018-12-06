Kevin Durant explains challenges of playing with LeBron James, calls media environment around him ‘toxic’

“I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic,” Durant said of the media attention James draws to teams.

Warriors star Kevin Durant weighed in on what it would be like to play with LeBron James and explained why he doesn’t believe the Lakers will land another star to accompany the four-time MVP.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report published Wednesday, Durant pointed to all of the added media attention that comes with being on a team with James and called the environment “toxic.”

“So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant said. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points.

“So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullsh– attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”

Durant explained that he understands why big stars haven’t signed with the Lakers and addressed some of the challenges connected to playing with James.

“It depends on what kind of player you are,” Durant said. “If you’re Kyle Korver, then it makes sense. Because Kyle Korver in Atlanta was the bulk of the offense, and he’s not a No. 1 option at all, not even close. So his talents benefit more from a guy who can pass and penetrate and get him open.

“If you’re a younger player like a Kawhi, trying to pair him with LeBron James doesn’t really make sense,” Durant told Bleacher Report. “Kawhi enjoys having the ball in his hands, controlling the offense, dictating the tempo with his post-ups; it’s how he plays the game. A lot of young players are developing that skill. They don’t need another guy.”

Durant went on to say Cavaliers forward Kevin Love had to adapt his game as he played alongside James in Cleveland.

“Kevin Love, he had to totally change his game to fit, to be a shooter,” Durant said. “Which, I think, he deserves way more credit for switching his game. Bosh, same way. LeBron is a player that needs to play with guys that already know how they play the game — and shooters. Like, young players that are still developing, it’s always going to be hard because he demands the ball so much, he demands control of the offense and he creates for everybody.”

The Warriors forward will face off against James’ former team Wednesday as Golden State travels to Cleveland. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.