The James family is taking over hoops in Hollywood.

While his dad brings new life to the Lakers, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is only beginning to dominate the middle school basketball circuit as he scored 27 points in his L.A. debut with Santa Monica Crossroad’s eighth-grade team Monday.

Two of those points game on Bronny’s first in-game dunk.

Bronny gave the crowd a preview of his dunking ability in pregame warm-ups, so we can expect to see several more slams from the 14-year-old.

However, arguably more noticeable than the elevation on the 5-10 Bronny’s dunk, was the No. 23 on his uniform. He wore No. 0 on the AAU circuit.

James told reporters Tuesday he he was “proud” to see his oldest son wearing his number.

“My kid has his own personality, he has his own DNA. We share the same name but he has his own path,” James said. “But it was cool when he came downstairs the other day and showed me that he was wearing 23.”

James’ youngest son, 11-year-old Bryce, wore No. 6 (his dad’s uniform number from the Miami Heat and the Olympics) in his first game Monday.

“It’s like a really good feeling,” James said. “The tough part is when I’m on the road and they’re doing those things as well, so that’s a tough part, but the availability when I’m here and they’re working, I get to relax — a little bit.”