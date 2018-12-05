Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns in the offseason and is not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15.

Trevor Ariza may not be with the Suns for the rest of the season.

Rival teams believe Phoenix will listen to offers for the 33-year-old forward, according to a report from the New York Times. Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns in the offseason and is not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15.

Multiple contenders are expected to be interested in dealing for Ariza, the report says. Teams had been hoping the Suns would buy out Ariza, but Phoenix is hoping to receive “at least one” asset back in return for him.

Ariza addressed the report in an interview with The Athletic on Tuesday.

“I’m not one to get somewhere and then just duck out,” Ariza said. “I’m one to be in it, regardless of whatever the situation is. Fight until the end. That’s the type of person that I am, and that’s what I expect.”

Ariza has averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game for the struggling Suns this season. He has shot 37.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

The 15-year veteran spent four seasons with the Rockets before he signed with Phoenix.

The Suns will face the Kings on Tuesday. They’ll carry a 4-19 record into that matchup.