After seeing a series of specialists, Markelle Fultz had his shoulder injury diagnosed.

Markelle Fultz has taken a leave of absence from the 76ers to have specialists take a look at his shoulder. The second-year guard sustained the shoulder injury just before his rookie season and the problem was supposedly corrected over the offseason. But that was clearly not the case.

The 76ers revealed Tuesday that Fultz has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and is out indefinitely.

According to ESPN, the injury affects his neck and shoulder, which has caused his shooting motion to become irregular.

Fultz had visited several specialists in the past week and his attorney/agent tells ESPN that this TOS syndrome has been a finding on his neck and shooting shoulder. https://t.co/kQkabp6IIt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

Fultz averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the 14 regular season games he appeared in last year. He has played in 19 regular season games in Philadelphia’s current campaign, averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and and 3.1 assists.

He cracked the starting lineup at the beginning of the year, but was moved to the bench after the 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves. While his jump shot has improved, he has not produced like people expect a former No. 1 overall pick to.