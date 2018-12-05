Taurean Prince is averaging 15.0 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks with an ankle injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old forward underwent an MRI which revealed he had a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation.

He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Prince suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Prince is averaging 15.0 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.7 minutes per game this season.

The Hawks are last in the Eastern Conference with a 5-19 record.