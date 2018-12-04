Gary Harris injury update: Nuggets G (groin) to undergo MRI on Tuesday

Gary Harris returned from an ankle injury two games ago only to be knocked out of Monday’s game after just nine minutes.

Nuggets guard Gary Harris will undergo an MRI on Tuesday on his injured groin, according to multiple reports.

Gary Harris will get an MRI tomorrow. Team is waiting to see how his hip reacts over night. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 4, 2018

Initial reports said the injury was to Harris’ hip, but now it appears he has injured his groin.

The 24-year-old guard came back two games ago after missing two appearances with an ankle injury.

He scored 27 points in his return to the court Friday but played just nine minutes Monday while scoring three points in Denver’s 106-103 win over the Raptors.

“The one thing I feel awful about is Gary Harris,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, via the Denver Post. “Definitely keep Gary in our thoughts. He’s frustrated, just getting back from an injury, and to have that, not be able to come back in tonight. We’ll see how severe the injury is and hopefully we can get him back really soon, but Gary’s such a big part of what we’re trying to do.”

Harris is averaging 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21 games this season.